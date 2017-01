Nogueira (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Nogueira has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, so he'll remain out for a second straight game. With Patrick Patterson (knee) also ruled out, the Raptors will be light on frontcourt help, likely resulting in Jared Sullinger, who made his season debut Wednesday against the 76ers, along with Pascal Siakam contributing a heavy doses of minutes Friday.