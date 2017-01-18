Nogueira (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Sixers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Noguiera was reportedly poked in the eye during Tuesday's contest, but it appears he may have taken a harder hit than previously thought, as he's been entered into the league-mandated concussion protocol. He'll have to pass through a serious of tests over the next few days before being cleared, with a controlled practice the last obstacle in his way. With Nogueira out Wednesday, Pascal Siakam is slated to draw the start at power forward and should see a ton of minutes with Patrick Patterson (knee) also dealing with an injury.