Nogueira (concussion) started at power forward and posted 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in a 115-103 loss to the Suns.

The Raptors wasted no time in reintegrating Nogueira back into the lineup following a two-game absence, as he took back a spot on the top unit while seeing more minutes than any other frontcourt player. Nogueira should surrender some playing time when Patrick Patterson (knee) is healthy again and Jared Sullinger's restrictions are lifted, but in the short term, it looks as though he'll hold down a starting role.