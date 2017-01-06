Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Starts at power forward Thursday
Nogueira will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Pascal Siakam has held down a starting role for the bulk of the season thus far, but the Raptors are going to try and shake up the rotation Thursday, moving Nogueira into the top unit instead. It remains to be seen if this is the plan moving forward or just a matchup based move, but Thursday's start could provide Nogueira the opportunity to see extended minutes. Nogueira averaged just 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 20.0 minutes during the month of December.
