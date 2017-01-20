Nogueira appears unlikely to play Friday against the Hornets, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Raptors haven't offered any indication that Nogueira has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol, so unless news on that front surfaces in the hours leading to tip off, don't count on the big man being available. With Nogueira and Patrick Patterson (knee) both likely to sit out again Friday, the Raptors will be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt, though the recent return of Jared Sullinger helps cushion the blow to the team's depth.