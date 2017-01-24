Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will come off bench Tuesday
Nogueira will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Nogueira started in the team's loss to the Suns and ended up recording 13 points and five rebounds in 35 minutes. But, with Jared Sullinger assumed to be getting healthier by the day, he will draw his first start of the regular season Tuesday. Look for Nogueira and Patrick Patterson to split the reserve frontcourt minutes against the Spurs.
