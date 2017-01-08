Nogueira will move to the bench for Sunday's tilt with the Rockets.

Nogueira picked up back-to-back starts over the last two games, but with a matchup against the Rockets' Ryan Anderson on tap, the Raptors will go with a smaller lineup, which includes Norman Powell and DeMarre Carroll at small forward and power forward, respectively. After logging 42 minutes Saturday, Nogueira should see a significant drop in minutes, although there's still a chance he reclaims a starting role come Tuesday's tilt with the Celtics.