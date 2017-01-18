Nogueira will not return to Tuesday's matchup against the Nets after suffering an eye injury, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Nogueira was poked in the in the first quarter of the contest, and subsequently headed to the locker room. He has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game, as his vision continues to be blurry. His status for Wednesday's game against the 76ers is uncertain at this point in time. He was starting for the injured Patrick Paterson, so if both are forced to miss more time Pascal Siakam figures to get some run in the rotation as well as Jakob Poeltl.