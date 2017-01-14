Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will start Friday vs. Nets
Nogueira will draw the start at power forward for Friday's matchup against the Nets.
Patrick Patterson will be sidelined for the contest, so Nogueira will get the starting nod as a result. The 24-year-old big man has averaged 6.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks across 34 minutes in his two other starts this season. He figures to see a workload similar to that as opposed to the 20.2 minutes per game he is averaging off the bench. However, he will presumably return to a reserve role when Patterson is able to return.
