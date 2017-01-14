Nogueira will draw the start at power forward for Friday's matchup against the Nets.

Patrick Patterson will be sidelined for the contest, so Nogueira will get the starting nod as a result. The 24-year-old big man has averaged 6.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks across 34 minutes in his two other starts this season. He figures to see a workload similar to that as opposed to the 20.2 minutes per game he is averaging off the bench. However, he will presumably return to a reserve role when Patterson is able to return.