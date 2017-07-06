Miller signed a two-way contract with the Raptors on Thursday, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

After spending his collegiate career at Holy Cross, Miller failed to be selected in the 2015 NBA Draft and has since spent time in the G-League and overseas. Most recently, Miller was playing with Alba Berlin of the Basketball Bundesliga, where he played in 29 games and averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 19.0 minutes per game. By signing a two-way contract with the Raptors, Miller will spend the majority of the upcoming season in the G-League with the team's affiliate the Raptors 905. However, he can also spend up to 45 days on the Raptors regular roster, so he'll be able to work closely with the organization in an attempt to further his development.