Raptors' Malcolm Miller: To miss remainder of Summer League
Miller suffered a right ankle sprain and will be out for the remainder of summer league.
Miller, who was signed to a two-way contract Thursday, will be unable to play for the remainder of summer league. The Raptors were likely hoping to get a better look at the Holy Cross product who spent last season playing with Alba Berlin of the Basketball Bundesliga, where he averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists across 19.0 minutes per game. He should be healthy for training camp, however.
