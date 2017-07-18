Raptors' Malcolm Miller: Undergoes right ankle surgery
Miller (ankle) underwent surgery on his right ankle Tuesday after sustaining a sprain during a summer league practice. He is expected to miss the next 12 weeks.
Miller, who signed a two-way contract with the Raptors on Thursday, will likely be sidelined until late September or early October, putting his status for training camp and the preseason in jeopardy. He went undrafted during the 2015 NBA Draft and spent last season playing with Alba Berlin of the Basketball Bundesliga, posting 7.0 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists across 19.0 minutes per game. Due to the nature of his two-way deal, he'll spend the vast majority of the season with the team's G-League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days on the Raptors' NBA roster.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...