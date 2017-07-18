Miller (ankle) underwent surgery on his right ankle Tuesday after sustaining a sprain during a summer league practice. He is expected to miss the next 12 weeks.

Miller, who signed a two-way contract with the Raptors on Thursday, will likely be sidelined until late September or early October, putting his status for training camp and the preseason in jeopardy. He went undrafted during the 2015 NBA Draft and spent last season playing with Alba Berlin of the Basketball Bundesliga, posting 7.0 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists across 19.0 minutes per game. Due to the nature of his two-way deal, he'll spend the vast majority of the season with the team's G-League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days on the Raptors' NBA roster.