Powell produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during a 102-86 win over the Bucks on Friday.

Powell continued his scoring ways as he got another start with DeMar DeRozan (ankle) still sidelined. He was the only player on the team other than Kyle Lowry to score more than 10 points. Powell has been effective during DeRozan's three-game absence, with averages of 18.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per game. If DeRozan misses Sunday's game against the Magic, look for Powell to continue to get plenty of opportunities.