Raptors' Norman Powell: Currently topping depth chart at SF

Powell is now in line to begin the regular season as the Raptors' starting small forward after DeMarre Carroll was dealt to the Nets.

Masai Ujiri may not be done dealing -- with Kyle Lowry back in the fold, Toronto has plenty of depth at point guard and center from which to trade for help on the wing -- but as things stand at the moment, Powell would head into 2017-18 in a starting role. The 24-year-old averaged 8.4 points, 2.2 boards, 1.1 assists and 0.7 threes in 76 games last season while averaging just 18.0 minutes a night, but he could be headed for a significant increase in his production in his third NBA season.