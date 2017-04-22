Raptors' Norman Powell: Moving into starting five
Powell will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 4 against Milwaukee, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports.
On the heels of an all-around atrocious Game 3 showing, the Raptors will mix up the starting lineup, inserting Powell on the wing and moving Jonas Valanciunas to the bench in what will be a small-ball look. It's unclear if the move will be permanent for the remainder of the series, but coach Dwane Casey is clearly looking for a spark after Toronto trailed by 20 points at the end of the first quarter in Game 3. While Valanciunas has struggled to defend Milwaukee's versatile big men, Powell has played just 21 minutes through the first three games of the series, and he was a DNP-CD in the Raptors' Game 2 victory.
