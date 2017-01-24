Powell is listed as the Raptors' probable starter at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Terrence Ross has served as the Raptors' sixth man throughout the season, but because coach Dwane Casey prefers to keep him in his familiar role with the second unit, Powell is the leading candidate to join the starting five with DeMar DeRozan (ankle) out for at least the next two games. Powell, who has previously made seven starts this season while filling in for a resting DeMarre Carroll or as part of a small-ball arrangement, is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.4 minutes per game in those contests. He could have some short-term appeal in deeper leagues for as long as DeRozan is out.