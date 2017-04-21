Powell finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 15 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the series.

Coach Dwane Casey turned the game over to his bench early with the Raptors trailing by 29 points at halftime, and although Powell performed well during his time on the court, it didn't make much of a difference to the outcome. The 23-year-old still may have earned himself a more serious look for minutes at small forward in Game 4 on Saturday, as starter DeMarre Carroll has struggled throughout the series and could be starting to lose Casey's trust.