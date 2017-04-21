Raptors' Norman Powell: Puts up 12 points in blowout loss in Game 3
Powell finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 15 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the series.
Coach Dwane Casey turned the game over to his bench early with the Raptors trailing by 29 points at halftime, and although Powell performed well during his time on the court, it didn't make much of a difference to the outcome. The 23-year-old still may have earned himself a more serious look for minutes at small forward in Game 4 on Saturday, as starter DeMarre Carroll has struggled throughout the series and could be starting to lose Casey's trust.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores game-high 25 Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Leads bench with 16 points Monday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will head to bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starts, adds 19 points in win vs. Mavs•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start Saturday vs. Heat•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...