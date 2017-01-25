Powell scored 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Spurs.

Getting the start in place of DeMar DeRozan (ankle), Powell played a season high in minutes and scored in double digits for just the third time in 13 January games. DeRozan will miss at least one more game, so Powell could once again receive a big workload Wednesday in Memphis.