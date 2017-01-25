Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 16 in Tuesday's start
Powell scored 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Spurs.
Getting the start in place of DeMar DeRozan (ankle), Powell played a season high in minutes and scored in double digits for just the third time in 13 January games. DeRozan will miss at least one more game, so Powell could once again receive a big workload Wednesday in Memphis.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Probable starter for Tuesday's game•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Friday vs. Hornets•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 21 off bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will return to bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start at small forward Sunday•