Powell scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding a rebound and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 116-101 win over the Knicks.

The Raptors were able to empty their bench in the fourth quarter thanks to a huge lead, and Powell took advantage of the extra minutes by tying his season high in scoring. With DeMarre Carroll looking like he's back at 100 percent, though, Powell's opportunities for fantasy-relevant performances could be few and far between going forward.