Powell posted 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 98-83 win over the Cavs.

Powell was lethal in the blowout, shooting 76.9 percent from the field. As a spot starter for DeMar DeRozan (out with the flu), Powell, who's seen his minutes tail off lately, got his most run in over two months.

