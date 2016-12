Powell posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five steals, three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in a 116-104 win over Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Powell scored a season-high with 21 points and tied a season high with five steals. He has reached double figures in scoring in three December games but is averaging just 6.9 points per game so far this month. Powell will look to build off this performance Friday against Utah.