Powell will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

With DeMar DeRozan out for the season finale with the flu, Powell will get the call up to start at shooting guard and likely see an increase in playing time as a result. Powell has not played double-digit minutes since April 2nd, but given that head coach Dwane Casey will likely look to limit most of his key players Wednesday, Powell should have the opportunity for plenty of minutes and scoring opportunities in the final game of the regular season.