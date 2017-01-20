Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Friday vs. Hornets
Powell will start at small forward for Friday's tilt against the Hornets, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
The Raptors will be using a small-ball strategy to start Friday's game against the Hornets, having the 6-4 guard start at small forward. Powell averages 14.6 minutes and 6.0 points on 44.6 percent shooting per game, but could see upwards of 25 minutes Friday.
