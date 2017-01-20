Powell will start at small forward for Friday's tilt against the Hornets, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Raptors will be using a small-ball strategy to start Friday's game against the Hornets, having the 6-4 guard start at small forward. Powell averages 14.6 minutes and 6.0 points on 44.6 percent shooting per game, but could see upwards of 25 minutes Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola