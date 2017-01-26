Powell tallied 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during a 101-99 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The 21 points tied a season high for Powell, who scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season in his second consecutive start while DeMar DeRozan (ankle) has been sidelined. It wasn't a very efficient outing, but Powell has shown that he can put up points when given the minutes, as he's scored a combined 37 points over the last two games. He will likely continue to get a heavy workload if DeRozan misses any more time.