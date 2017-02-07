Powell will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Clippers.

DeMar DeRozan has missed seven of the last eight games with an ankle injury, which has allowed Powell to get extended run over the last few weeks. However, now that DeRozan is back, Powell should head to the bench and those that temporarily picked him up can get ready to drop him, as Powell hasn't been much of an asset in a bench role this season. He averaged just 19.1 minutes in January and will likely settle in right around there again now that he's returned to the bench.