Powell will return to the bench for Sunday's matchup against the Magic, Matt Devlin of Raptors.com reports.

Powell has been in the starting lineup for the past three games with DeMar DeRozan sitting out with an ankle injury. However, DeRozan is back to full strength and will rejoin the top unit, which pushes Powell back into a bench role. With the demotion to the bench, Powell should see a significant drop in playing time, which pushes him off the radar in everything but the deepest of fantasy formats.