Powell will return to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics.

The Raptors opted to go small with Powell and DeMarre Carroll at small forward and power forward, respectively, during their last game. However, the Raptors will again change it up Tuesday, shifting Carroll back over to his normal position, while inserting Patrick Patterson into the starting lineup at the four. That sends Powell back to the bench, which likely means a decent drop in minutes for the 23-year-old. Powell has struggled to muster much of anything in a bench role this season, so he shouldn't be counted on for fantasy purposes unless he's getting an opportunity to start.