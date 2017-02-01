Powell will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans.

DeMar DeRozan appears to have aggravated an existing ankle injury and will sit out both Tuesday's game against the Pelicans and Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics. That allows Powell to jump into the starting lineup for the next two contests, which should provide him a significant jump in minutes. Powell will be making his 11th start of the season Tuesday, so he's no stranger to big minutes and could provide decent value as a temporary fill-in for DeRozan.