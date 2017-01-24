Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday
Powell will officially start at shooting guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs.
Powell was listed as the probable starter earlier Tuesday, so this latest report shouldn't come as much of a surprise with DeMar DeRozan sitting out with an ankle injury. Powell should push for a 30-plus minute role while working with the top unit, which should provide a decent bump in value for the next game or two until DeRozan is back to full strength.
