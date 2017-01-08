Powell will start at small forward for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

The Raptors are going into the second game of a back-to-back set, which usually means Powell moves into the starting lineup, with DeMarre Carroll usually sitting out for rest or limited with a minutes restriction. However, the Raptors are experimenting with a small lineup, with both Powell and Carroll starting at small forward and power forward, respectively. That pushes Lucas Nogueira back to the bench after recently taking over at power forward. Look for Powell to see extended playing time Sunday while working with the top unit.