Raptors' OG Anunoby: Could see bigger role than expected in rookie season
Anunoby (knee) could be in line for a bigger role than expected this season after DeMarre Carroll was traded to the Nets.
Much depends on how quickly the 23rd overall pick recovers from his knee surgery, but as the Raptors' small forward depth chart currently stands, Anunoby is behind only third-year wing Norman Powell for minutes at the three, with Bruno Caboclo also potentially factoring into the mix. If he's healthy, the rookie's length and defensive chops could make him a useful depth player right out of the gate, but his fantasy ceiling would likely be limited and Masai Ujiri could yet make another deal to bring in additional competition at the position.
