Anunoby (knee) will not play in the Raptors' Summer League games.

As expected, Anunoby will not participate in Summer League due to his recovery from an ACL tear that cost him the last 15 games of his collegiate career. While there's no timetable for his return at the moment, there's a possibility he'll be ready for training camp. His status will likely be updated periodically as he resumes his rehabilitation.