Raptors' P.J. Tucker: Dealing with illness

Tucker was excused early from Friday's practice due to illness, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Tucker is reportedly one of a few Raptors currently dealing with a cold, so in an effort to prevent illness from further plaguing the team, he was sent home early Friday. Given that Toronto opens the playoffs Saturday evening versus the Bucks, Tucker figures to have ample time to shake the bug, but it may still be worth monitoring his condition as tipoff draws closer.