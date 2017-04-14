Raptors' P.J. Tucker: No concern over Game 1 status

Tucker, who left Friday's practice early due to illness, will play in Saturday's playoff opener against the Bucks, according to coach Dwane Casey, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Tucker is said to be simply dealing with a cold that's making its way around the Raptors' locker room, but in being released early from Friday's practice, the wing defender is planned to recover in time to suit up Saturday, clearing any concern over his status.