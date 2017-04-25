Siakam was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Siakam will be joined by Bruno Caboclo and Fred VanVleet on the assignment, and all three players are expected to suit up for the 905 on Tuesday in their D-League Finals series with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In the 905's loss in Game 1, Siakam produced 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes.