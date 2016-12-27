Siakam played just six minutes in a 95-91 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday, missing his only shot attempt and accruing no other statistics.

Siakam continues to start at power forward for the Raptors, but he's essentially become a non-rotation option for coach Dwane Casey, as backup Patrick Patterson has run with the starters in the second half of the last two games while the rookie has played a combined 12 minutes in those contests. There doesn't appear to be much momentum for Casey to use Patterson at the start of games, but that role could end up going to Jared Sullinger (foot) once he's healthy enough to play. Sullinger's entry to the rotation would likely result in Siakam dropping to third on the depth chart at power forward.