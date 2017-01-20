Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Headed back to bench Friday vs. Hornets
Siakam will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Hornets, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
After playing only 11 minutes in Wednesday's start, Siakam will be sent back to the bench in favor of Normal Powell, who is starting at small forward, bumping DeMarre Carroll up to the power forward slot.
