Siakam started at power forward and generated six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 win over the Nets.

With Patrick Patterson (knee) unavailable, Siakam filled in on the top unit, and while he didn't make much of an impact in the box score, he helped make the Raptors better when he was on the court. The rookie's plus-15 rating was tops among all players on the team, and the fact that the Raptors were able to come away with a victory might be enough to earn Siakam another start if Patrick remains out again Monday against the Clippers. Even if that's the case, Siakam's fantasy ceiling isn't much higher than what he provided Sunday, so he'll largely remain worth avoiding in mos season-long and DFS formats.