Siakam will come off the bench for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.

Siakam has held down a starting role for the majority of his rookie season, but has run into some recent struggles, combining to go just 4-for-13 from the field for nine points over his last three contests despite logging significant minutes. For that reason, the Raptors will experiment with Lucas Nogueira as their starting power forward, although it remains to be seen if this will be just a one-game experiment. SIakam held very little fantasy value even when he was a starter.