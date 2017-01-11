Siakam (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 114-106 win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

After being demoted to the bench for the first time all season Jan. 5, Siakam has effectively fallen out of coach Dwane Casey's rotation, logging a total of four minutes over the team's last four games. Now that Patrick Patterson is healthy following a bout with a knee injury and Jared Sullinger (foot) could resume practicing next week, the Raptors aren't likely to bring Siakam back into the mix anytime soon. Don't be surprised if he's assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 in the coming weeks.