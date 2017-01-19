Saikam started at power forward Wednesday but only played 11 minutes during the 94-89 loss to the 76ers. He scored two points (1-2 FG) and added one rebound and one block.

Despite the elevation to the starting lineup, Saikam's role did not increase. As long as there are so many other talented Raptors big men around him, it is hard to imagine Saikam gaining fantasy value in any but the very deepest leagues.