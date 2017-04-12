Siakam was recalled from the D-League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has averaged 4.1 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game across 54 games this season. Siakam's call up is most likely linked to the fact that Serge Ibaka will not play in Wednesday's game due to rest.

