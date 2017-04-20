Siakam was recalled from the D-League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.

The Raptors 905 recently defeated the Maine Red Claws to advance to the D-League championship, and in that game, Siakam recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes. He will now join the Raptors in Milwaukee for Game 3 of their first-round series but is not expected to take on a role of any kind in the outing.