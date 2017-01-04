Siakam started and managed two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes during a 110-82 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

Siakam got the start with Patrick Patterson (knee) being sidelined, but barely did anything across 26 minutes as the team got decimated by San Antonio. He will get additional minutes and normally won't be this bad if Patterson is forced to miss more time, but don't expect him to contribute much of anything besides rebounds and blocks.