Siakam will start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Nets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Siakam has already logged 35 starts this season, but was eventually replaced by Patrick Patterson. However, Patterson is dealing with a knee injury and will sit out Sunday, which allows Siakam to move back into the top unit. Despite the promotion, Siakam has struggled to produce significant fantasy numbers while running with the starting five and isn't the best option to look to for a DFS punt play. Lucas Nogueira would likely be the better option, while Jared Sullinger is another player who could cut into Siakam's minutes. Overall, the likely timeshare between the trio could be a situation to avoid.