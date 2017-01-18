Siakam will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Siakam has logged just limited minutes so far in the month of January, but with Lucas Nogueira (concussion) and Patrick Patterson (knee) out, he'll have the opportunity to work with the starting five. Jared Sullinger (foot) will be making his season debut, but is going to be limited off the bench, so Siakam should still see the bulk of the minutes at power forward Wednesday. That said, Siakam has largely struggled to post fantasy worthy production even when provided big minutes, so it's likely a situation to avoid for the time being.