Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Active and available to play Sunday

Patterson (knee) will be active and available to play in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Patterson has missed the last four games with a left knee strain, but after going through pregame warmups Sunday, he's feeling good enough to give it a go against the Rockets. Look for Patterson to take on a sizable bench role in the frontcourt, likely spending most of his time backing up newly appointed Lucas Nogueira at power forward. Patterson could have his playing time limited a bit in his first game back, but he could still approach minutes in the mid-to-upper 20's.