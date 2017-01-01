Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Doesn't practice Saturday

Patterson (knee) was held out of practice Saturday, The Toronto Sun reports. "Don't think it's real serious, but it's something that's been bothering him, we'll err on the side of caution and making sure he's ready to go and not have to fight through it," head coach Dwane Casey said.

Based on Casey's comments it seems unlikely that Patterson will be in the lineup Sunday against the Lakers, and he could miss a couple more games beyond that, but at this point the knee injury doesn't appear to be serious. The Raptors will mix and match at the four in his absence depending on who they're facing, which could mean more minutes for Pascal Siakam, Lucas Nogueira and Norman Powell.