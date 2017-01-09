Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Fouls out Sunday
Patterson tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Rockets.
Patterson played for the first time after missing the previous four games with a left knee strain. The 27-year-old was expected to be on a slight minutes restriction, but it was foul trouble that ended his night prematurely. Patterson should see his playing time increase towards his season average 28.2 minutes as he becomes healthier.
More News
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Active and available to play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Non-participant at Saturday's shootaround•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out again Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Tuesday vs. Spurs•