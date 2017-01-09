Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Fouls out Sunday

Patterson tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Rockets.

Patterson played for the first time after missing the previous four games with a left knee strain. The 27-year-old was expected to be on a slight minutes restriction, but it was foul trouble that ended his night prematurely. Patterson should see his playing time increase towards his season average 28.2 minutes as he becomes healthier.