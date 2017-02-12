Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Game-time call Sunday vs. Pistons

Patterson (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Coach Dwane Casey noted that Patterson, who has missed three straight games with a left knee contusion, looked strong during practice Saturday, so it appears the big man is on the cusp of a return. Once healthy, Patterson is expected to take back a starting role at power forward, which would push rookie Pascal Siakam out of the lineup and into more limited duties off the bench. Knee troubles have limited Patterson to just nine appearances in 22 games since the beginning of January.